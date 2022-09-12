Local Listings
Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night.

Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.

The district cannot release details related to student discipline, but says it is aware of the threat circulating on social media.

In a statement, Frenship ISD thanked students, parents and staff who notified law enforcement and district officials regarding the post.

Read the district’s full statement below:

Frenship ISD is aware of the social media post circulating concerning a threat. Frenship Police and administrators have been investigating the posts. There is no credible threat to the school, and our officers and administrators are taking steps to handle the situation.

While Frenship ISD cannot release specific details related to student discipline, Frenship Police and administrators are working to address those involved in spreading the inaccurate information on social media and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

Frenship would like to thank our students, parents, and staff who notified law enforcement and district officials of the social media posts to ensure we were aware of the information being circulated on social media.

There is a separate social media post making the rounds showing two bullets in a person’s hand. This social media post originated in San Angelo and has no ties with Frenship ISD.

