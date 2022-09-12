Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale

Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening(kcbd)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced that after 50 years, they will not be reopening the park.

It will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if a viable offer is not found by Oct. 1, 2022.

“We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and amazing guests who have all touched our lives,” said owners in a social media post.

The owners say the threat of flooding in Mackenzie Park, not being able to find workers, the continuous vandalism and their “aging bodies” are all contributing factors in the decision.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

Latest News

Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith named Big 12 Player of the Week
45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be on display this 21-25 September on Texas Tech...
American Veterans Traveling Tribute to make appearance in Lubbock