KCBD First Freeze 2022
KCBD First Freeze 2022
By Samantha Harvey
Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

It’s time again to make your guess for when Lubbock will receive it’s official FIRST FREEZE of winter 2022!

Go to Yates Flooring Center at 1901 W. Loop 289 in Lubbock and enter for your chance to win a $5,000 Yates shopping spree!

Just guess the day, hour and minute of when Lubbock will reach 32 degrees according to the National Weather Service at Lubbock’s Preston-Smith International Airport. The person who guesses the closest to the real time of the First Freeze will win!

Don’t forget: entries must be submitted at least a full three days (72 hours) before the first freeze of the season to qualify. You can read the official rules here.

