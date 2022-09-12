Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maria

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maria, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pitbull boxer mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months.

Staff says she was very fearful when she first came in but blossomed with hands on training and dog exposure. She has a cute little nub tail and underbite. She is obedient and kind. Maria is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

