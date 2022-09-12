Lubbock volunteer firefighters participate in Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On September 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m. the North tower of the World Trade Center was hit, by 10:28, it collapsed.

“All those people and all those firefighters are now gone,” fire chief for the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tim Smith said.

Firefighters from the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department participated in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 who died, including 343 firefighters.

Captain Morris Locknane says watching the news that day, he could hear firefighters’ Personal Alert Safety Systems (PASS) going off in the background.

“If you’re not moving for a certain amount of time, it activates,” Captain Locknane said. “That sound is the sound, ‘I’m in trouble somebody come get me.’ That’s how we find them, and that going off to this day tears me up to see the video of it.”

The sound could be heard for days, that’s why they climb.

“It’s just kind of an honor to carry the names of those that died on the way up,” Chief Smith said.

Every firefighter in the Dallas stair climb climbs in honor of one specific firefighter who died in the attacks. Chief Smith climbed for Robert Evans.

“Apparently his famous phrases were, ‘Let me know if you need anything,’” Chief Smith said. “And I’m sure that that’s probably the last thing he said to his family when he left that day was, ‘You guys let me know if you need anything.’”

Captain Locknane climbed for a young firefighter, Joseph Henry. After learning more about him, he says he’s reminded of his son who volunteers alongside him.

“I see it in my own boys. They grew up around it, they know what the risks are when they get into it, but they know it’s the job, it’s the pride behind the job, you do what you have to do for others,” Captain Locknane said.

Henry, who Captain Locknane climbed for, was a son who was very close to his mother.

“She’d always fix his favorite stew, and he’d run out on the balcony, even as a grown man and yell out on the street, ‘Mom’s fixing my favorite meal,’” Captain Locknane said.

Captain Locknane says he will never forget the men and women who gave their lives, and he will honor their sacrifice as long as he can.

For more information on the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb click here.

