Monday morning top stories: City suspends emergency rent assistance program

Police investigating Saturday shooting near 56th and Slide

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Officers took a suspect in custody

Details here: 1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide

City of Lubbock suspends emergency rent assistance program

No new applicant for rent assistance will be accepted

The city will continue reviewing and processing previous applications

Details: City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday

Queen’s coffin moved to Edinburgh

Thousands lined the streets to pay tribute to the Queen who died last Thursday

A public vigil will be held today and her coffin will be flown to London tomorrow

Read more here: Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for queen coffin procession

