Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Monday morning top stories: City suspends emergency rent assistance program

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating Saturday shooting near 56th and Slide

City of Lubbock suspends emergency rent assistance program

Queen’s coffin moved to Edinburgh

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro units at 37th Street
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified...
Hobbs kidnapping victim found “in good health”

Latest News

Recent rains have put quite a dent in our drought. Still, the entire KCBD viewing area remains...
Bounce-back weather
Daybreak Today at 6 - Monday, Sept. 12
Daybreak Today at 6 - Monday, Sept. 12
Lubbock Rep. Jodey Arrington remembers being in the White House on 9/11.
Chaos at the White House: Lubbock Rep. Arrington remembers 9/11
Firefighters from the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department climbed 110 flights of stairs at...
West Carlisle firefighters participate in Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb