Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation

45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault during a METRO investigation in central Lubbock.

At about 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to an EMS call to the 2800 block of 37th Street where they found 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC, where he later died.

After police and the Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted an investigation, Sammy Vidales, 45, was arrested.

Investigators said Zuniga and Vidales physically fought the day before, resulting in Zuniga’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

Latest News

Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith named Big 12 Player of the Week
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be on display this 21-25 September on Texas Tech...
American Veterans Traveling Tribute to make appearance in Lubbock
Noon Notebook: American Veterans Traveling Tribute
Noon Notebook: American Veterans Traveling Tribute
14K gold belt buckle with Jimmy Dean’s initials incrusted with diamonds
Jewelry collection worth $1 million to be displayed at Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival