1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault during a METRO investigation in central Lubbock.

At about 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to an EMS call to the 2800 block of 37th Street where they found 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC, where he later died.

After police and the Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted an investigation, Sammy Vidales, 45, was arrested.

Investigators said Zuniga and Vidales physically fought the day before, resulting in Zuniga’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

