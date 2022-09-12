Local Listings
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Plainview Police Badge
Plainview Police Badge(Plainview Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police arrested a 19-year-old for intoxication manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly crash on I-27.

At 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a major crash on I-27. Investigators say an Infiniti SUV driven by Dionelle Pulsingay was driving southbound on the interstate approaching Southwest 3rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and rolled over several times.

One passenger was ejected and died at Covenant Hospital in Plainview. Investigators say following the rollover, the Infiniti was then struck by a Ford SUV that was going southbound on the interstate. A second passenger was ejected from the Infiniti and flown immediately to Lubbock in serious condition. The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.

Pulsingay was arrested and booked into the Hale County Jail. It is unclear if she was injured.

