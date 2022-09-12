Rep. Dustin Burrows guest speaking at meeting of Lubbock Area Republican Women

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The monthly meeting of the Lubbock Area Republican Women (LARW) will include special guest speaker Texas Representative Dustin Burrows. The meeting will be held this Thursday, September 15 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Lubbock Women’s Club at 2020 Broadway.

In a press release issued by the organization, members and interested individuals of the Uvalde Reports, the investigation carried out in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year, are urged to attend the upcoming meeting.

Dustin Burrows was chairman of the investigation that looked into the response of law enforcement that day, along with other factors that contributed to the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. In the over 70-page report, the committee concluded, among other things that, “There was an overall lackadaisical approach by law enforcement at the scene. For many, that was because they were given and relied upon inaccurate information. For others, they had enough information to know better.”

Those wishing to attend must RSVP through Susan Cherry by email at cherry1111@att.net or by contacting her at 806-789--1555. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, September 13 at 11 a.m.

Meals cost $22 per person and if reservations are not canceled by Wednesday, September 14 at 11 a.m. you will be billed for the meal.

LARW usually meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. The dues are $35 per year for members and $25 for Associate Members.

For more information about LARW, please contact President Susie Stell at LubbockARW@gmail.com or by phone at 806-438-6614.

