Road work on N University to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers in north Lubbock can expect traffic delays due to railroad crossing work starting today.

The railroad crossing at N University Avenue and US 84 will be closed for the next week, according to a TxDOT release.

Traffic will be detoured from the area until the work is completed using Erskine Street, Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Avenue U) and US 84 (Clovis Road).

The Lubbock BNSF Railway Company is planning to remove and reinstall the crossing signal and TxDOT is crews will resurface the road.

