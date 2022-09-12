Local Listings
Summer temperatures this week

Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains.

Daytime highs will climb to near 90 degrees in Lubbock and to the mid-90s in the eastern communities tomorrow. The temps will remain in the mid-90s along and off of the Caprock but will cool some in the central and western areas Wednesday and Thursday.

The slight dip in temperatures will be the result of monsoon moisture moving in our region from New Mexico from Tuesday until late Thursday. That moisture could provide some limited shower and storm potential for mainly the central and western South Plains.

Eastern areas may see some cloud cover mid-week, but rain chances would be very low and not likely.

Depending on cloud cover and some isolated showers, the afternoon highs could remain in the mid to upper 80s along the Texas/New Mexico state line and east to about I-27 Wednesday and Thursday.

The best rain chances will remain in New Mexico where there could be locally heavy rainfall and some flooding, especially in areas that suffered from fires earlier this year.

