Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say

FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a pedestrian.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT.

The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway.

The ambulance hit a person walking in the left-hand lane of the highway who was wearing all black at the time, the release said.

According to AMR officials, the ambulance crew provided care to the pedestrian on the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

AMR officials released the following statement in connection to the crash:

An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority, and the incident is under review.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Wife charged in death of husband takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years

Latest News

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
Holiday spending expected to be lower this year
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years