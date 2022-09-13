Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Burger King has $400M plan to make you fall in love with the Whopper again

Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the...
Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the brand and spark new growth.(Burger King)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is getting a $400 million upgrade following a rough few years that have seen the fast food giant lag behind its competitors.

Executives are hoping a major investment in restaurants and advertising will strengthen the brand and spark new growth.

Over the next two years, they plan to pump $150 million into advertising and digital products and $250 million into updating restaurant technology, kitchens and remodeling.

A key part of the plan is to make diners fall in love with the Whopper again.

That includes ensuring consistency and beefing up training on making the best possible Whopper.

The branding push will remind customers the burger chain is the “home of the Whopper.”

Burger King will remodel and modernize roughly 800 restaurants and has already changed its logo, packaging, signage and uniforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Wife charged in death of husband takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on hotter-than-expected inflation report
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
Loop 289 traffic
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London
Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid