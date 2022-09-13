Local Listings
City of Lubbock to conduct code checks in University Pines

Solid Waste map location
Solid Waste map location(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Sept 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This exercise area will be bordered by:

  • 82nd Street
  • University Avenue
  • 98th Street
  • Indiana Avenue

Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, located at 9507 Indiana Avenue.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to:

  • Junked Vehicles
  • Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish
  • Substandard Housing
  • Zoning

Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

