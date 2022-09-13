City of Lubbock to conduct code checks in University Pines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Sept 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This exercise area will be bordered by:

82nd Street

University Avenue

98th Street

Indiana Avenue

Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, located at 9507 Indiana Avenue.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to:

Junked Vehicles

Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish

Substandard Housing

Zoning

Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances or tree branches.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.