City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Of Wolfforth has been under a water restriction for years, this restriction prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The citizens of Wolfforth say that they are tired of it, but at Monday’s city council meeting members claimed to have finally found a solution. Randy Criswell the city manager of Wolfforth said, " A contract with Loop 88 LLC for the purchase of untreated groundwater.”

Criswell describes it as a “long-term commitment.” A fifty-year contract signed on Sep. 12th, the first phase will bring in 500,000 gallons of water a day and will continue from there.

“Phase two will be a million gallons a day to the city of Wolfforth,” Criswell said.

The city claims that amount of water should be plenty to get the city out of the current water restrictions but if it does not, the city can seek other sources. Randy Criswell says,” The contract is not exclusive, it does not prohibit the city of Wolfforth from pursuing other resources.”

Criswell says that the city of Wolfforth should see groundwater in as soon as six months.

Wolfforth is in the midst of a water shortage
