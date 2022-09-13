Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday afternoon.

Police were first called to the 2700 block of E 2nd St. on Aug. 11 around 12:45 p.m.

Lawrence confronted one of the people living at the home about his child, an involved individual told police. The child’s mother had taken the child for a visitation, which made Lawrence upset. Lawrence later told police the child’s mother and the resident of the home would not tell him where his baby was located.

Those living at the house owned a dog at the time. According to the police report, after the confrontation, Lawrence went to the entryway of the home and stomped on the pet’s head. The dog died from its injuries and Lawrence left the house before police could arrive.

When the mother arrived back at the house, she believed Lawrence was in the back of a police cruiser. According to a police report, she tried to break the back window of the vehicle with a small shovel. She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Around 8 p.m., Lawrence returned to the home, again demanding to see his child. He pointed a pistol at one of the people in the house, demanding to know where his child was, according to a police report. Lawrence threatened to kill the person if they did not give him his baby.

It is not known if this person is the same person Lawrence argued with earlier in the day.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Lawrence. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It is not known if Lawrence has been charged with anything related to the dog he allegedly killed.

Lawrence is still being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

