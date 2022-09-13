Horder’s 66 highlights day one at Dick McGuire

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by an opening round 66 from sophomore Chiara Horder, the No. 24 ranked Texas Tech women’s golf program sits tied for sixth at the Dick McGuire Invitational hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course.

Horder got the day started with a bang for the Red Raiders, firing a bogey-free round of 66. The German used an eagle on the par four 17th hole to cement the career-best round and the 18-hole lead.

The sophomore fired a second-round score of even par (72) and currently sits tied for second at -6 overall. Horder is three shots behind Kent State’s Mayka Hoogeboom who fired a second-round 65 after firing a 70 to open the day.

As a team, the Red Raiders fired a two-round score of +6 overall or 582. Ohio State enjoys the 36-hole lead after using identical rounds of 283 (-5) to sit at -10 overall, six shots ahead of Kent State (-4).

Big 12 foe Iowa State is one shot back of the Golden Flashes at -3, followed by SMU (+1). The host Lobos are in fifth place at +4 overall followed by the Red Raiders and USC.

The Trojans and Red Raiders are for shots clear of eighth place Denver (+10). Kansas is at +13 overall, followed by Northwestern (+18), Kansas State (+22), UNLV (+22), and San Diego State (+24).

Fresno State (+26), Cal Poly (+27), Charlotte (+30), and Iowa (+30) round out the 17-team field.

THE SCORES:

Chiara Horder: -6, T2

Libby Fleming: +4, T34

Shannon Tan: +4, T34

Lauren Zaretsky: +4, T34

Gala Dumez: +8, T63

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return to action tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. (CT) for the shotgun start to the third round. Tech will tee off from holes four, five, and six and will play with SMU and UNM.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics