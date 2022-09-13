Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Horder’s 66 highlights day one at Dick McGuire

The sophomore sits at -6 overall, three shots off the lead
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by an opening round 66 from sophomore Chiara Horder, the  No. 24 ranked Texas Tech women’s golf program sits tied for sixth at the Dick McGuire Invitational hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course.

Horder got the day started with a bang for the Red Raiders, firing a bogey-free round of 66. The German used an eagle on the par four 17th hole to cement the career-best round and the 18-hole lead.

The sophomore fired a second-round score of even par (72) and currently sits tied for second at -6 overall. Horder is three shots behind Kent State’s Mayka Hoogeboom who fired a second-round 65 after firing a 70 to open the day.

As a team, the Red Raiders fired a two-round score of +6 overall or 582. Ohio State enjoys the 36-hole lead after using identical rounds of 283 (-5) to sit at -10 overall, six shots ahead of Kent State (-4).

Big 12 foe Iowa State is one shot back of the Golden Flashes at -3, followed by SMU (+1). The host Lobos are in fifth place at +4 overall followed by the Red Raiders and USC.

The Trojans and Red Raiders are for shots clear of eighth place Denver (+10). Kansas is at +13 overall, followed by Northwestern (+18), Kansas State (+22), UNLV (+22), and San Diego State (+24).

Fresno State (+26), Cal Poly (+27), Charlotte (+30), and Iowa (+30) round out the 17-team field.

THE SCORES:

Chiara Horder: -6, T2

Libby Fleming: +4, T34

Shannon Tan: +4, T34

Lauren Zaretsky: +4, T34

Gala Dumez: +8, T63

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return to action tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. (CT) for the shotgun start to the third round. Tech will tee off from holes four, five, and six and will play with SMU and UNM.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Most Read

45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith named Big 12 Player of the Week
Texas Tech Football announced kickoff time against the Texas Longhorns Monday.
Red Raiders to take on Longhorns Saturday, Sept. 24
Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week
Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week
Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week
Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week