KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 3 and a half months.

Staff says she is always the life of the party. She loves everyone she meets and does well with other dogs too. She loves to play, sunbathe and be the center of attention.

Bella is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

