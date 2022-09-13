Local Listings
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead

Lubbock Police Department Shield
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury charged David Garcia Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his boyfriend with a car, according to the initial police report.

A Lubbock police officer responded to a disturbance on March 18, around 12:38 p.m. in the 3000 block of 48th street involving a red Dodge Journey. The reporting party told police the truck crashed into a fence after attempting to run someone over.

While traveling to the location of the call, the officer passed a red Dodge that had front-end damage and white paint marks consistent with the reported crash.

According to the police report, the officer turned around to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 4600 block of Elgin Avenue. The officer identified the driver to be Garcia, and because of the nature of the call, the officer detained Garcia in the back of his patrol vehicle.

Garcia told the officer that he was in a relationship with the person he allegedly attempted to run over. He had gone to the victim’s house to discuss issues with their relationship. He alleged that the victim threatened to post intimate pictures of him on social media as well as threatened him with a pipe.

The officer met with the victim at his residence and the victim said they argued, though he said he did not say anything to Garcia that could be construed as a threat. The victim told the officer Garcia eventually got back into his car to leave. The victim said he walked out of his house and into the street to watch Garcia leave. He told police Garcia then stopped, put the vehicle into reverse, and accelerated towards the victim. Garcia drove over the curb and continued driving. Garcia is accused of following the victim as he ran. The victim said he jumped out of the way of the vehicle before Garcia crashed into the fence.

The victim told police he didn’t want to fight with Garcia anymore, so he ran down the street away from Garcia.

A witness told the officer he heard Garcia and the victim arguing before hearing a vehicle accelerate and a voice yelling, “you missed me,” followed by Garcia running into the witness’s fence.

That day Garcia was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garcia is not currently in jail.

On Tuesday, September 13, a Grand Jury charged Garcia with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of now, a trial date has not been set.

