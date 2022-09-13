Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report.

According to the police report, the call came in around 12:20 p.m. The responding officer went inside the house after being told that Pelton was getting aggressive with a peace officer who was already inside the house. Once inside, the officer allegedly heard Pelton make several threats to the peace officer including “taking his eyes from his head,” and threatening to take the peace officer’s head off. The officers followed Pelton as he made his way through the kitchen to the backyard.

Once outside, Pelton picked up a rake and a garden hoe. Officers asked him to put the tools down which he did, but then he picked up an electric saw. He then allegedly pointed the saw directly at the peace officer and told him he was going to die today.

The responding officer drew his firearm believing Pelton was about to attack the peace officer. Pelton eventually put down the saw.

More officers arrived to assist with taking Pelton into custody. A K-9 officer instructed Pelton to get down which he refused before eventually being forced to the ground. At this point, Pelton allegedly grabbed the K-9 by the mouth and throat and refused to let go even after being kicked in the arm twice by officers.

Pelton let go of the K-9 only after being tased and was placed into handcuffs and transported to UMC by EMS to be treated for potential injuries. He was then booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

On Tuesday, September 13, Pelton was charged by a Grand Jury with aggravated assault of a public servant. As of now, a trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.