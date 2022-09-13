Local Listings
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289

Loop 289 traffic
Loop 289 traffic(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road.

A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop were backed up.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the Loop via the Slide exit.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

