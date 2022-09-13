Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Joyland closed, up for sale

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council to hold final vote on budget

City of Wolfforth signs 50 year contract for untreated ground water

Joyland owners put amusement park up for sale

