Tuesday morning top stories: Joyland closed, up for sale
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock City Council to hold final vote on budget
- The final vote today will be for the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October
- The hearing starts at 2:00 this afternoon at Citizens Tower
- Details here: Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate
City of Wolfforth signs 50 year contract for untreated ground water
- The plan will initially bring in 500,000 gallons of water per day
- The city says that will help ease water restrictions
- Read more here: City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage
Joyland owners put amusement park up for sale
- The Dean family cited issues with flooding, hiring and vandalism
- If a viable offer is not made, the park will go up for auction in late October
- Read more here: Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
