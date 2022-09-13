Tuesday morning top stories: Joyland closed, up for sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council to hold final vote on budget

The final vote today will be for the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October

The hearing starts at 2:00 this afternoon at Citizens Tower

City of Wolfforth signs 50 year contract for untreated ground water

The plan will initially bring in 500,000 gallons of water per day

The city says that will help ease water restrictions

Joyland owners put amusement park up for sale

The Dean family cited issues with flooding, hiring and vandalism

If a viable offer is not made, the park will go up for auction in late October

