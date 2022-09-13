Warmer this afternoon, very slim rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain above average this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny and dry today but a few isolated showers are possible. Most of that activity, if any, will be west of Lubbock as storms move in from eastern New Mexico. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south/southwest around 10-15 mph.

Today's forecast (KCBD)

Overnight tonight, clear skies, a bit warmer with overnight lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler as more cloud cover is expected and a few more showers possible as well. Rain activity again looks to develop in the afternoon, mainly for the western portion of the viewing area. Most will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

7-day high temps (KCBD)

Similar conditions Thursday with a slimmer rain chance, a high of 86. Temps will begin to warm up by the weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, overnight lows in the mid-60s. Dry conditions continue through the weekend with some weather changes possible next week.

