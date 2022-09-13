Welcome chance of rain this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slight drop in temperatures and a chance of rain from Wednesday into Thursday.

That’s the outlook for tomorrow and Thursday for the South Plains. The greatest potential for welcome rain will be in the western counties and into New Mexico. However, isolated to scattered showers and a few storms may develop as far east as Interstate 27/Highway 87. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain and in some cases, strong downburst winds, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Rain chances will be decreasing by late Thursday afternoon and evening.

As the clouds increase on Wednesday, so should cloud cover which will help to hold temps around or below the 90-degree mark. The western South Plains will be cooler than the east since that area has the greatest chance for showers and storms. So, look for some low to mid-80s along the Texas/New Mexico state line and low to mid-90s along and east of the Caprock Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, mostly sunny and hot going through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will again reach to near or slightly above the 90-degree mark.

