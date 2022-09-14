Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening.

The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.

The ambulance was taking the victim to the hospital when the wreck occurred.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

