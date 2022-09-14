19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center seized stolen handguns and drugs from a home believed to be related to gang activity.

Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street where they found five handguns, two assault rifles, rifle ammunition and magazines, nearly $2,000 in cash and two pounds of marijuana.

TAG reports one of the handguns was illegally modified making it a fully automatic weapon. Two of the handguns were also reported stolen through the Lubbock Police Department.

