19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home

Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center seized stolen handguns and drugs from a home believed to be related to gang activity.

Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street where they found five handguns, two assault rifles, rifle ammunition and magazines, nearly $2,000 in cash and two pounds of marijuana.

Investigators found five handguns, two assault rifles, rifle ammunition and magazines, nearly...
Investigators found five handguns, two assault rifles, rifle ammunition and magazines, nearly $2,000 in cash and two pounds of marijuana.

TAG reports one of the handguns was illegally modified making it a fully automatic weapon. Two of the handguns were also reported stolen through the Lubbock Police Department.

