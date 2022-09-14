Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

2 displaced after early morning fire in West Lubbock

Two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in West...
Two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in West Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in West Lubbock.

Around 2:40 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to flames and smoke coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to an apartment on the second flood. Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, damage was severe enough that two residents are now without a home. The Red Cross is assisting those individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead
Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
Jeremiah Lawrence, 19
Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge
Loop 289 traffic
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289

Latest News

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A...
South Plains Storm Outlook
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: 2 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire
After 50 years, Joyland owners are heading to auction if a viable offer doesn't come in before...
‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years