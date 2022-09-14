2 displaced after early morning fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in West Lubbock.

Around 2:40 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to flames and smoke coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to an apartment on the second flood. Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, damage was severe enough that two residents are now without a home. The Red Cross is assisting those individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

