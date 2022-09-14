Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For years, WWII veteran Phil Crenshaw has been telling us he was marching on to 100.

That day came on Tuesday, September 13th, his 100th birthday. We surprised Phil today with Blue Bell ice cream from Newschannel 11, and true to form, Phil Crenshaw was quick-witted about his gift.

He said, “I’m afraid I might have a stroke from eating too much ice cream, but it’s a good way to go down.”

Some highlights from his first hundred years cover his walls and his refrigerator. Phil was the Chaplain on our first South Plains Honor Flight 10 years ago. More recently, he was invited to the Capitol again to be recognized as the only living Assistant Chaplain from World War II. There, he prayed for congress and our country.

He told us today, “I’ve had a lot of exposure. I’m so honored and humbled and not worthy.”

Today, on his 100th birthday, there were lots of gifts and well wishes throughout the day. And he gave us a birthday tour of his treasures, including a fond memory of his wife. Without ever using a cane, he led us through his home and into a room with perhaps his favorite chair for almost all of his 100 years, a piano bench.

He played for us, a personal celebration to be able to tickle the ivories after 100 years. Phil Crenshaw, 100 years old today, and still looking at what the future will bring.

He told us, “Well, I am planning on writing a book and it will be entitled, ‘The first 100 years are the hardest.’

