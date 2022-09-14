Local Listings
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.

This new change in the ordinance will also allow contractors to repair water lines in the roadways.

Scrutiny on the frequency of cut gas lines increased earlier this year after a house exploded in central Lubbock due to a third-party contracting company striking a two-inch gas line. The original article for the incident can be read here.

