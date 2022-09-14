KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has obtained never-before-seen videos of Bailey County judge Judge Sherri Harrison, charged with official oppression, criminal trespass, and providing alcohol to a minor.

The charges come after Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee filed a petition to have Harrison removed from office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness

One video from the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office captures an interview that took place in April 2022.

The video shows a lieutenant and chief deputy interviewing a 17-year-old about the allegations against Harrison.

The minor told the authorities, “I’ve gone over to Sherri’s house to help her with a few things. She told me that she screwed up her shoulder and so she can’t lift heavy things, and so I’ll go over there and help her out with her house, moving things around.”

We blurred the teenager’s face and altered his voice because he is not facing any criminal charges.

The minor went on to say he had only had one drink at Harrison’s.

“One drink and that is it?” law enforcement asked. “I have to drive home after, so I don’t drink,” the minor said. “What kind of drink was that?” law enforcement asked. “I don’t even remember,” the minor said. “Liquor or beer?” law enforcement asked. “Beer,” the minor said. “So she had it there at her house and she offered it to you?” law enforcement asked. “No, she didn’t offer it. I just was thirsty, and I took it off her thing and took a drink. I had been working out. I was really, really thirsty,” the minor said. “You’re telling me one drink? That don’t sound right,” law enforcement said. “She’ll mix like a bang and vodka, and I’ll try it and then a few other mix drinks, but I don’t really know what they are,” the minor said. “Does she furnish this alcohol to you after she mixes it and gives it to you?” law enforcement asked. “She either says, ‘Try this,’ or if it looks good, I’ll just take a sip without even asking her,” the minor said. “You told us just one drink and now you are telling us more,” law enforcement said. “I would run by her house maybe twice a week,” the minor said. “So twice a week you would go over and have a drink or two with her?” law enforcement asked. “Not every time,” the minor said. “About 30 percent of the time.” “Thirty percent of the time that you were around Sherri Harrison the county judge of Muleshoe, you would drink? Would you go out and buy the stuff and bring it to her house or would she have it there and furnish it to you?” law enforcement asked. “She would have it there,” the minor said.

The Texas Rangers are now handling this investigation regarding providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the petition, there are also allegations Harrison failed to properly review search warrants or was intoxicated when reviewing them.

One body camera video taken just before midnight on March 27 shows a Muleshoe police officer arriving at Harrison’s home to have a search warrant signed.

“How are you doing?” the officer asked Harrison when she opened the door.

“Hey, my favorite P.D. officer,” Harrison said.

In the petition, the officer reported Harrison did not review the affidavit because he only gave her the search warrant to sign. The officer also reported Harrison had slurred speech and displayed erratic speech that did not follow a logical manner.

In her petition and suit to have Harrison removed from office, Kee said Harrison has shown incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness.

Kee reported that she submitted an official complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee of Texas and met with Harrison who denied all allegations.

We requested to speak with Harrison but have not heard back.

