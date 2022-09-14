KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dayva, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Dayva loves attention and loves to cuddle. She is well mannered and will do anything for treats. Dayva gets along well with other dogs and children. Dayva is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.