Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 25-year-old Lubbock man has been arrested and held without a bond until his trial after admitting to producing and sharing child pornography videos on the Kik app. The videos involved two three-year-old children he had access to.

**CAUTION** Some elements of this story may be disturbing for some readers.

A Lubbock Police Detective was assigned a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip after it was forwarded by Kik to NCMEC and then to LPD.

Federal court documents show the social media app Kik reported the files sent from Hernandez to another user via private message because they depicted child pornography.

The first videos were sent on Feb. 15, 2021, and showed a prepubescent female engaging in oral sexual acts. The second video is of a prepubescent female engaging in sexual acts with no clothing on the lower half of her body.

A subpoena was submitted that day for the subscriber information. The information was delivered to the Lubbock Detective in late May 2021 and identified Hernandez as the user.

The detective determined Hernandez made some of the videos with two three-year-old children he had access to, one male and one female.

The Kik app sent another tip to NCMEC about the same user on July 5, 2022, about more videos being shared. One is of an adult male having sexual intercourse with an apparent juvenile female. Another is of a prepubescent female exposing herself.

Another video found was of the male toddler being forced to engage in manual genital stimulation of an adult male. The next video is of the female child rolling off the bed and walking away while the adult male continues to manually stimulate himself.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Detectives obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s home.

Hernandez was interviewed by law enforcement, and he waived his Miranda Rights, according to federal court documents. The documents show he admitted to being responsible for the content associated with the CyberTips. He also admitted to producing the videos of the two three-year-old children and sharing the videos with an unknown person on Kik.

The federal complaint states the detective did not include every fact concerning the investigation, only what was necessary to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant and a criminal complaint. Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Aug. 31, 2022. The criminal complaint was filed in federal court on Sept. 1, 2022.

Hernandez was ordered to be detained until trial without bond.

