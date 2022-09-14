Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Robbery Squad is seeking information on an aggravated robbery that injured one person.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Rd. just after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say an employee was behind a jewelry counter when an unknown black male approached the counter and requested to try on a ring. The employee followed the suspect after he placed the ring on his finger and rans toward the exit.

Police say the suspect got into a car driven by a Hispanic female. That’s when the employee was struck by the vehicle trying to retrieve the jewelry. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the identities, or location of the suspects are encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414. Callers may remain anonymous.

