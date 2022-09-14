Local Listings
South Plains Storm Outlook

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A few of these may become marginally severe.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly over the western viewing area. More widely scattered showers are anticipated this evening. This is the most likely time for rain in the Lubbock and Plainview areas.

The main weather risks are strong wind gusts and localized downpours.

With more cloud cover and a somewhat humid air mass high temperatures will fall just short of yesterdays, near to just a tad above average.
With more cloud cover and a somewhat humid air mass high temperatures will fall just short of yesterdays, near to just a tad above average.(KCBD First Alert)

With more cloud cover and a somewhat humid air mass high temperatures will fall just short of yesterdays. Highs near to just a tad above average are expected today and tomorrow.

The shower and thunderstorms are expected to gradually die down overnight.

Spotty storms and showers will again be likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Like today, many areas will miss out on rain. Like today, a few spots may receive heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A few of these may become marginally severe.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A few of these may become marginally severe.(KCBD First Alert)

Dry and warmer weather will follow Friday through the weekend. In fact, those afternoons will be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

For current weather and forecasts for any location in the country, use the menu to change the location of interest. Check in on friends and family. Plan a trip. Or just tour the weather around the USA.

Equinox Sun Glare

For approximately two weeks before and after an equinoxthe sun rises nearly due east and sets nearly due west. This creates a potential blinding glare for drivers heading east in the morning and those heading west in the evening.

The Fall Equinox this year is September 22. It is also known as the September Equinox and the Autumnal Equinox.

You can minimize the glare with a clean windshield inside and out. Have polarizing sunglasses handy. And adjust your drive time slightly to avoid the worst of the glare.

