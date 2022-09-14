South Plains Storm Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A few of these may become marginally severe.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly over the western viewing area. More widely scattered showers are anticipated this evening. This is the most likely time for rain in the Lubbock and Plainview areas.

The main weather risks are strong wind gusts and localized downpours.

With more cloud cover and a somewhat humid air mass high temperatures will fall just short of yesterdays, near to just a tad above average.

With more cloud cover and a somewhat humid air mass high temperatures will fall just short of yesterdays. Highs near to just a tad above average are expected today and tomorrow.

The shower and thunderstorms are expected to gradually die down overnight.

Spotty storms and showers will again be likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Like today, many areas will miss out on rain. Like today, a few spots may receive heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Dry and warmer weather will follow Friday through the weekend. In fact, those afternoons will be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Equinox Sun Glare

For approximately two weeks before and after an equinoxthe sun rises nearly due east and sets nearly due west. This creates a potential blinding glare for drivers heading east in the morning and those heading west in the evening.

The Fall Equinox this year is September 22. It is also known as the September Equinox and the Autumnal Equinox.

You can minimize the glare with a clean windshield inside and out. Have polarizing sunglasses handy. And adjust your drive time slightly to avoid the worst of the glare.

