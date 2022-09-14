Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a deferred judgment.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment.

KCRG reports that 17-year-old Pieper Lewis received a deferred judgment with probation for five years on Tuesday.

Previously, Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lewis said she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

A judge was supposed to sentence the 17-year-old last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she was not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Officials said Lewis was facing up to twenty years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock will not be reopening
Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale
45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a deadly Sunday morning fight.
1 dead, 1 arrested in relation to 37th Street investigation
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

City of Lubbock council meeting
City council discusses juvenile curfew
The Lubbock City Council discusses the proposed juvenile curfew
The Lubbock City Council discusses the proposed juvenile curfew
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare