LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page.

They note refunds will be accepted and original tickets will be honored at the future date.

