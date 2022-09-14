Local Listings
Texas Tech cuts ribbon on ‘first-of-its-kind’ Cotton Classification Complex

In collaboration with USDA
Inside the Cotton Classification Complex
Inside the Cotton Classification Complex(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and surrounding areas make up nearly 40 percent of the national cotton output. Now Lubbock is home to the second-largest cotton classing facility in the world. It is the first of its kind, a classing complex on a university campus.

The equipment in the facility can process up to 50,000 units of fiber a day, focusing on the grade of material going out to consumers. USDA Administrator Darryl Earnest says Texas Tech was the perfect university to collaborate with.

”It’s going to lead the way for us to do bigger and better things in other locations. It’s going to be great things coming from the partnerships we have in research, education, and employment,” Earnest said.

The complex focuses on giving Texas Tech agricultural students the chance to study cotton from bailing, all the way to production. The technology gives producers precise grading on cotton fibers.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec says, “When Tech was established it was intended that we would serve this community, West Texas, and particularly the agricultural industry. This is a continuation of that commitment.”

