Wednesday morning top stories: 2 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 displaced after apartment fire in West Lubbock

Council votes 4-3 for no-new-revenue rate

  • The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October
  • The average tax payment is expected to stay the same
  • Watch here: Council votes for no-new-revenue rate

Queen Elizabeth to lie in state today

