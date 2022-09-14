Wednesday morning top stories: 2 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 displaced after apartment fire in West Lubbock

An investigation is underway into a fire at the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen

Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment on the second floor and say no on was hurt

Read more here: 2 displaced after early morning fire in West Lubbock

Council votes 4-3 for no-new-revenue rate

The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October

The average tax payment is expected to stay the same

Watch here: Council votes for no-new-revenue rate

Queen Elizabeth to lie in state today

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey where it will lie in state

Thousands are lining up to pay their respects over the next four days

Details here: Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession

