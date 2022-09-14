Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash

A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.(MGN)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona (KAUZ) - A family member has identified a Wichita Falls couple as the victims of a deadly plane crash in a remote stretch of desert south of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Chad Wilson and Brandi Wilson were identified by a sibling.

Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office went to an area north of Seligman for a report of a missing aircraft. Deputies say they were notified by the Federal Aviation Administration after the plane went off radar in that area.

Coconino County Sheriff Public Information Officer Jon Paxton says the site of the crash was remote and difficult to locate. A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety eventually found the crashed plane around 1:30 p.m. local Arizona time.

“They landed at the scene and confirmed there were two fatalities as a result of the crash,” Paxton stated.

The FAA reveals the airplane was a single-engine aircraft registered under the name of Chad Allen Wilson. At the time this article was published, authorities involved in the investigation have not confirmed the identities of the crash victims.

According to FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking service, the plane took off from Wichita Valley Airport at 7:50 a.m. CDT before landing safely in Albuquerque, NM at 9:16 a.m. MDT. The plane took off again at 10:09 a.m. MDT and was last seen on radar around 11:00 a.m. MST.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

South Plains Fair
South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy
An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
Josie and Santos Ramos dance during a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival on April 30. The couple...
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
Thursday temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September.
Few storms, then sun and heat
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana