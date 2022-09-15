1 injured in 6 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that occurred on W Loop 289.

Police received the call around 6:10 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane in the 2700 block of Loop 289. Traffic has been severely impacted due to the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

