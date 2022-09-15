Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Few storms, then sun and heat

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few storms and showers will dot the area through this evening. Drier and hotter weather, however, is on the way.

Today a few showers are possible through about mid-morning. There is a slight chance of rain, though measurable rain at your location is unlikely.

Thursday temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September.
Thursday temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September.(KCBD First Alert)

Isolated storms and showers are expected later today. Roughly mid-afternoon through mid-evening is the most likely time. Most areas will remain dry but a few may again receive brief downpours. Strong wind gusts and hail up to about a half inch are possible with these PM storms.

Today otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September. Like yesterday, the southerly breeze will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Dry and warmer weather is on the way. Friday through the weekend will generally be fair and breezy. Lubbock highs will climb to near 90 degrees tomorrow and then into the low 90s this weekend.

Saturday is Game Day. The Red Raiders travel to Raleigh NC for a scheduled 7 PM Eastern (6 PM...
Saturday is Game Day. The Red Raiders travel to Raleigh NC for a scheduled 7 PM Eastern (6 PM Central) kick off.(KCBD First Alert)

Saturday is Game Day. The Red Raiders travel to Raleigh NC for a scheduled 7 PM Eastern (6 PM Central) kick off. While it may be a little warm, our forecast is for near-perfect weather before, during, and after the game.

For current weather and forecasts for any location in the country, use the menu to change the location of interest. Check in on friends and family. Plan a trip. Or just tour the weather around the USA.

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest...
It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.(KCBD First Alert)

It’s a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 09/15/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Sept. 15
More showers/storms are possible Thursday, but there will be less coverage for the South...
Lower rain chances, higher temps this week
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late today and tomorrow. A...
South Plains Storm Outlook
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/14/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 14