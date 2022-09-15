Few storms, then sun and heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few storms and showers will dot the area through this evening. Drier and hotter weather, however, is on the way.

Today a few showers are possible through about mid-morning. There is a slight chance of rain, though measurable rain at your location is unlikely.

Thursday temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September. (KCBD First Alert)

Isolated storms and showers are expected later today. Roughly mid-afternoon through mid-evening is the most likely time. Most areas will remain dry but a few may again receive brief downpours. Strong wind gusts and hail up to about a half inch are possible with these PM storms.

Today otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September. Like yesterday, the southerly breeze will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Dry and warmer weather is on the way. Friday through the weekend will generally be fair and breezy. Lubbock highs will climb to near 90 degrees tomorrow and then into the low 90s this weekend.

Saturday is Game Day. The Red Raiders travel to Raleigh NC for a scheduled 7 PM Eastern (6 PM Central) kick off. While it may be a little warm, our forecast is for near-perfect weather before, during, and after the game.

