Hot and dry for the last full week of summer

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with little to no rain chance for the next week.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs(KCBD)

Our last chance for rain is dwindling down this evening with a few scattered showers pushing across the South Plains. All activity will dissipate after sunset with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures will be on the warmer side overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

We begin to dry out and warm up a bit more Friday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy again from the south/southwest around 10-15 mph.

Not much change in our forecast through the weekend. Pick a day this next week or so and the forecast will go as follows: hot, sunny, and dry with a breeze from the southwest around 10-15 mph. We may begin to see a bit of change by the end of the workweek next week, but until then enjoy the quiet and warm weather as we wrap up summer.

