Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Fish, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 4-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months.

She is a little shy at first, but will burst out of her bubble with a little TLC. She gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish
Meet Dayva! She’s a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dayva
Meet Bella! She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 3 and a half months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella