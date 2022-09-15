Local Listings
Lower rain chances, higher temps this week

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and storms will continue for a few more hours before diminishing. The stronger storms will produce frequent lightning, winds between 45-55 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

More showers/storms are possible Thursday, but there will be less coverage for the South Plains. Our best chance for rain across the region will be Wednesday night with decreasing chances on Thursday.

As the week progresses, low rain chances will return and the afternoon temperatures will be on the increase. Summer-like temps around 90 degrees with return to most of the area by Friday and continue into early next week. The warmest areas will be those along and east of Caprock Thursday through Sunday.

The heat and low rain chances will continue into early next week with rain edging back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

