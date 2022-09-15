LPD 911 Dispatcher retires after 34 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades.

When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.

“I said four years, and I’m gone, because I was gonna start my other career that I had planned. But it’s just, the constant talking to people, helping people,” Hearn said. “And 911 grew.”

She said helping people made her stay. When Hearn first started, the 911 emergency number did not exist yet.

“It was becoming where 911 was something that we as a public need,” Hearn said. “And I’ve always liked the field of helping people; I know that sounds common. But it is constantly helping people.”

If you have a passion for helping people, Hearn said you should give a dispatcher job a shot.

“I can tell you that from day one, I had no clue what I was walking into. But once I actually got into it, I said, okay, you’re the voice behind that radio, and they learn your voices,” Hearn said.

She constantly thought to herself, no matter how big or small the problem was, every caller is important.

“Because we take a lot of suicide calls - a lot. And that’s growing. And to know that you talk someone out of ending their life, that’s a big thing, you don’t forget that,” Hearn said.

Hearn takes a lot of pride in being able to have done this job for so many years. She said it takes a certain type of person.

“And I can’t tell you what kind of person that is. But it takes a certain kind of person to be a dispatcher, and to be an officer. Not anyone can just walk into this job,” Hearn said.

The next thing on Hearn’s agenda after retirement is to do a lot of traveling. Specifically, she wants to go to Greece.

“And that’s been a dream of mine for years. So that’s the first place. I go to Santorini, Greece, I can’t wait,” Hearn said.

Although she is excited, there is one big thing she is dreading about retiring.

“When one hurts, we all hurt. So I’ll miss that. I’ll miss that sisterhood, brotherhood,” Hearn said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.