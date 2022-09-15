Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock man accused of abusing 3-year-olds indicted on production of child porn charge

A Lubbock man was federally indicted Thursday on one count of production of child pornography...
A Lubbock man was federally indicted Thursday on one count of production of child pornography after a CypterTip revealed sexually explicit videos of two three-year-old children on the social media app Kik.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was federally indicted Thursday on one count of production of child pornography after a CypterTip revealed sexually explicit videos of two three-year-old children on the social media app Kik.

Dallas Hernandez is currently in jail on a $350,000 bond.

Lubbock police forwarded a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent by the social media app. Kik reported files sent from Hernandez to another user via private message depicting child porn on Feb. 15, 2021.

A subpoena was submitted that day for the subscriber information. The information was delivered to the Lubbock Detective in late May 2021.

Another tip about Hernandez was received by Kik on July 5, 2022, about more videos being shared. Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department determined Hernandez made some of the videos with children he had access to.

On Aug. 30, 2022, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s home.

Hernandez was interviewed by law enforcement, and he waived his Miranda Rights. He admitted to being responsible for the content associated with the CyberTips. He also admitted to producing the videos of the two three-year-old children and sharing the videos with an unknown person on Kik.

The federal complaint states the detective did not include every fact concerning the investigation, only what was necessary to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant and a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint was filed on Sept. 1, 2022.

Today, Hernandez was ordered to be detained until trial without bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale
Noon Notebook: Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Noon Notebook: Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Thursday temperatures will peak just a tad above average for mid-September.
Few storms, then sun and heat
South Plains Fair
South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy