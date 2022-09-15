Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said people were "dumped...
Migrants 'dumped like human garbage,' advocate says
A Lubbock man was federally indicted Thursday on one count of production of child pornography...
Lubbock man accused of abusing 3-year-olds indicted on production of child porn charge
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence