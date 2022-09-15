Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis

FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2021. Federer announced Thursday he is retiring from tennis.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Former Top Trump adviser Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena, it has been reported.
AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena
Josie and Santos Ramos dance during a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival on April 30. The couple...
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022...
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day