South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy

South Plains Fair
South Plains Fair(South Plains Fair)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season.

All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed.

The fair opens next week on Friday, Sept. 23 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 1.

