Thursday morning top stories: Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana

Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana

The ambulance was taking a gunshot victim to the hospital at the time of the crash

No additional injuries were reported

Read more here: Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana

Man arrested accused of failing to report a fight that led to a victim’s death

Police made a second arrested in the death of Rodolfo Zuniga after a fight near 37th & Canton

Investigators say Gerrardo Delossantos II did not report that Zuniga was seriously injured

Read more here: 1 dead after agg. assault in 2800 block of 37th Street

Possible railroad workers strike

President Biden says a tentative labor deal has been reached to avoid a railroad workers strike

The agreement will prevent a disruption in freight deliveries including food, gas and clothing

Details here: Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike

